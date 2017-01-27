Christine Renee Riley Gilbert

Christine Renee Riley Gilbert, 25, of Fort Worth passed away on Jan. 21, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Denton on April 9, 1991, to Royce “Chip” W. and Kristy Kaye (Norton) Riley.

She married Gary Wayne Gilbert on June 24, 2012 in Azle. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Argyle.

She was preceded in her death by her father Royce “Chip” Riley and grandparents Royce and Linda Riley, Clifford Norton, Clara Hanna, John H. Hanna Jr, and Nona Gilbert.

She is survived by her husband Gary W. Gilbert of Fort Worth, mother Kristy K. Riley of Justin, sister Cathelene Peters and husband Brandon of Springtown, mother and father-in-law Norman and Debbie Gilbert of Trophy Club, brother-in-law Greg Gilbert of Fort Worth and brother and sister-in-law Glen and Holli Gilbert of Conroe, grandmother Wanda Norton of Justin and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.

A celebration of life for Christine Renee was held Jan. 28, 2017 at the Argyle United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Christine Renee’s honor to either Argyle United Methodist Church or to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) at 2501 Oak Lawn Ave # 435, Dallas, TX 75219.

