Bill Mack Nikirk was born on April 8, 1941 and joined his Lord on Jan. 16, 2017 in Dallas at the age of 75 years, nine months and 15 days.

Born in Decatur and raised in Alvord, he graduated from Alvord High School. Bill was the youngest of seven children born to May Prince Nikirk and Lewis Nikirk.

He served his country in the U.S. Army and stood Honor Guard for John F. Kennedy. Bill worked for Texas Bitulithic Company, a division of APAC and Ashland Oil for over 20 years. He retired from the construction company and in 1982 went to work for the City of Irving, where he retired with over 20 years from their street department.

He moved just outside of Kerens in 2004, where he and his wife Judy A. Nikirk lived until his passing.

Bill loved his family above all earthly things and knew his Lord, but was quite a private person. He loved to sit in the garage at home and look out, smoke a cigarette or cigar and drink a beer.

Bill loved the open air and was a good neighbor and friend to those that knew him. He was a prankster and loved a good joke. Bill loved his farm animals and his animal kids (two dogs and three cats).

He was a great husband and the time they were married (35 years as of Dec. 31) seemed like a very, very short time. They were glad the Lord was fit to give them that time together.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Renee Nikirk and great-grandson Zade Richey.

He is survived by his loving wife Judy Nikirk of Kerens, sons Joseph Richey of Fort Worth, Randall Smith of Crowley, Russell Nikirk and Donna of Macon, Ga. and Rodger Featherston and Alex of Austin, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, other loving family members and many more friends.

