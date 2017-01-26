Richard “Dick” Frank Stein

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 26, 2017



Richard “Dick” Frank Stein went home to be with the Lord Jan. 20, 2017. He was born Aug. 16, 1938 in Jamestown, N.Y. to the home of Vincent Frank and Dorothy Rowley Stein. Richard has a brother James Stein and his wife Pat.

In 1962 Dick married a beautiful young lady, Linda and together they had two children Leann Stein and Richard Allen Stein. He was blessed to have the title God Father to Robin Spitz.

Dick stood proud as a United States Navy Officer for four years then transferred to a reservist for three years. He also worked as a police officer in Florida. The majority of his working career was spent in the dry cleaning industry. He really loved being a part of the Cedar Creek Lake Community and Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

He and Linda loved to travel in their RV exploring all of the beauty that this great county has to offer.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents Vincent Frank and Dorothy Rowley Stein and two brothers Robert Stein and David Stein.

Left to cherish Dick’s memories are many other family members and a host of friends. Dick was greatly loved, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Rev. Phillip Million from the First Presbyterian Church of Mabank will be officiating the service for the Stein family.