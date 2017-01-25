Tyler Royce Lay

Funeral services for Tyler Royce Lay were held Friday Jan. 20, 2017 at Victory Baptist Church with Interment following at Pyle Prairie Cemetery, Kemp.

Tyler was born June 20, 1994 in Kaufman to parents Nolan Royce Lay and Jamie Dawn Price and entered into eternal rest on Jan. 15, 2017 at the age of 22.

Tyler enjoyed rapping and video games. He loved football and UFC. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He attended Kemp High School.

Tyler is preceded in death by his grandfather Jerry Price, grandfather Royce Lay and Bill “Pop Pop” Snell and aunt Vada Avant

Tyler is survived by his fiancé Amber Ward of Kemp, mother Jamie Starr and Jeremy of Mabank, father Nolan Lay and Paula of Kemp, sister Trinity Vaughn and Harley of Kemp, sister Taylor Lay and Caygan Smith of Canton, brother Jesse Avant of Terrell, nieces Raelynn Vaughn and Kayleann Carl, maternal grandmother Shirley Lay of Kemp, maternal grandparents Bennie Smith and Brenda of Gun Barrel City, paternal great-grandmother Julia Whitely of Kemp, maternal great-grandmother Wanda Rogers of Scurry, numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

