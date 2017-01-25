Terry Eugene Douglas Sharit

Terry Eugene Douglas Sharit (Ted), 80, of Mabank, passed away Jan. 20, 2017 at Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

He was born Nov. 6, 1936 in Panola County and married Vivian Welch Christofferson of Cleveland, March 18, 1966.

Throughout his lengthy career, Ted worked in the construction industry on projects both in the United States and abroad. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and enjoyed painting, woodworking and could tell a joke like no other.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and eldest granddaughter, Jennifer Puryear (2001).

He is survived by his wife Vivian of 50 years, four daughters Cindy Burkhard of Seven Points, Ila Bass of Mena, Ark., and Carrie “Lin” Kelley and Sheri Mikle both of Mabank, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Private interment will be at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to San Jacinto College Foundation, Jennifer Puryear Memorial Fund, 4624 Fairmont Parkway, Suite 212, Pasadena, Texas 88504.