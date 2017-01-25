Penney Lou Manire

Funeral services for Penney L. Manire were held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Ken Hackney officiating. Interment followed the service at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park in Mabank.

Penney was born on June 17, 1943 in Fort Worth to parents Walter John Leighton and Alleyne Evelyne Mae Penney and entered into eternal rest on Jan. 21, 2017 at the age of 73.

Penney was an exceptional lady that enjoyed being outdoors fishing and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Friends of Purtis Creek and Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Penney was the owner and operator of Harold’s Styling, where she was a beautician.

She was a member of Chapel on the Lake at Wills Point.

Penney was a very loving and caring person that will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved her.

Penney was preceded in death by her father Walter John Leighton and mother Alleyne Evelyne Mae Penney and brothers Frankie Allen and Walter Leighton.

She is survived by her loving husband Harold Manire of Wills Point, daughters Mary Lou Hyde of Gun Barrel City and Lisa Burkley and husband John of Payne Springs, son Jonas King and wife Angie of Wills Points, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister Jeanette Endicott of St. Louis, Mo., brothers John Leighton and wife Carol of Mesquite and Jerry Leighton and wife Brenda of Payne Springs, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

