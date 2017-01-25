Melvin “Jim” Steadman

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 25, 2017

Melvin “Jim” Steadman was born July 22, 1941 in Gainesmill, Wis. to parents Melvin and Lillian (Sterns) Steadman and entered into eternal rest on Jan. 8, 2017 at the age of 75.

Jim graduated from Harlem High School in Rockford, Ill. He joined the United States Army and served his country as a PFC E-3 and was a Vietnam Veteran.

He was married to the love of his life, Rose, for 43 years. He was a very loving and caring husband, brother and brother-in-law.

Jim loved having breakfast and drinking his coffee. He enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and playing computer games. Jim’s favorite hobby was adult Legos. He was a truck driver for 40 years. Jim was a member of the Cowboy Church in Mabank. He was an amazing man to be around and will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David Steadman and Roger Steadman, sisters Arlene Huntly and Tootie (Judy) Cook.

He is survived by his loving wife Rose Steadman of Eustace.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.