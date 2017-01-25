Kemp dominate Grand Saline 70-47

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Corespondent

KEMP–After playing two consecutive home games, both blowout victories over Eustace and Quitman, the Kemp Yellowjackets’ varsity boys basketball team looked to continue their dominant stretch against the struggling Grand Saline Indians. Kemp was searching for its second win on the road in district play and hoped to build a three-game winning streak along the way. But with Mineola coming to town, Kemp had to first take care of business against the Indians away from ’Jacket Gym Jan. 20.

After Kemp senior Josiah Brewington opened the game with a jump shot, the Indians built an 8-0 run for their largest lead of the night, 8-2. Kemp immediately responded with a 16-4 run, including five points from junior Kane Johnson, to take an 18-12 lead. With 24 seconds remaining, Grand Saline junior Connor Lowe banked in a shot of his own to snap the Yellowjacket run and cut Kemp’s lead to 18-14 as the first quarter ended.

The second quarter was where the Yellowjackets continued to play as they have since their loss at Edgewood. The Indians fell victim to the hot shooting and stellar defense of the Yellowjackets, who opened the quarter with a 7-0 run. In this quarter, Kemp senior Alec Cooper scored seven points, including two 3-pointers. With Kemp holding a 30-20 lead with 3:09 remaining, Grand Saline would only make one field goal in that span, a jump shot by junior Jaxon Taylor, and trailed 38-22 at halftime.

The second half would not fare any better for the Indians; the Yellowjackets kept on shooting the ball well and answering adversity. The Indians would cut the Yellowjacket lead to 44-32 with 3:15 left in the 3rd quarter as sophomore Judsen Truett made a jump shot. It was the smallest deficit that they would have for the rest of the game. They were able to cut the lead back to 15 points twice in the fourth quarter with less than seven minutes left, but Kemp answered back each time. Kemp’s largest lead was 70-45 and they closed the game with a final score of 70-47, placing them on a three-game winning streak ahead of their home showdown against Mineola. Meanwhile, the Mineola Yellowjackets suffered their first district loss at nearby Alba-Golden, 40-39.

Kemp had four players score in double-digits: Josiah Brewington with 18 points, Kane Johnson with 13, Boomer Irvin with 12, and Alec Cooper with 11. Cameron Clamon had six. Grand Saline sophomore Jacob Akins had a great night shooting the ball, as he led the Indians with 10 points, including six in the first quarter. Other notable teammates included Judsen Truett with nine points, Jordan Smith with seven , Jaxon Taylor with five, and both Phillip LaPrade and Trent Easley with four.

The Kemp Yellowjackets return to action on Jan. 24, when they host the Mineola Yellowjackets in a huge rematch of their district opener at 5:30 p.m. Grand Saline also resumes play that same night at Scurry-Rosser to face the Wildcats at 8 p.m.