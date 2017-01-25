‘In God We Trust’ to remain on patrol cars/Request to remove motto fills Tool City Council meeting

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 25, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

TOOL–Tool residents filled Oran White Hall for the Jan. 19 City Council meeting to voice their opinion on an agenda item calling for the removal of the motto: “In God We Trust” from all city property and prohibit all future use of this national motto.

The agenda item was requested by Carol and Dale Price, and both used their three minutes to explain their position, as did Carol’s sister, Jean Bothe. Their close relative and city council member Michael Fladmark recused himself from deciding the matter.

Jean said the motto sends a message that the city favors those who are religious over those who are not. “No private feelings should have a place in city services,” she said. “The city should not be sponsoring anything that causes concern to any citizen. What is wrong with “To Serve and Protect?” she asked.

Carol Price said she views the motto as “divisive and unconstitutional. Police with guns and power should not proclaim a god,” she said, speaking from her experience of living through a religious revolution that overthrew the government.

Dale Price said the motto can be interpreted to mean “you are unwelcome, keep on going.” He said if there must be a motto it should be the original “E Pluribus Unum – out of many, one.”

“I served 26 years in the military and another three years as a federal deputy,” he said. “I have always held police officers in high regard, However, times they are a changing. After numerous police killings around the country of unarmed blacks, respect and trust in our police forces is as low as I have seen it since the Vietnam War and has led to the unwarranted onslaught of violence against police officers nationwide. Now I am reading how Breitbart, a white supremacist media outlet, is encouraging our police to put this motto on their cars.” He regards the motto to be a discriminatory political one. He pointed out that the display of the motto will likely cause businesses to pass Tool by or perhaps affect the resale value of homes. “I encourage you to continue doing your duty to serve all current and future residents and remove the discriminatory decals,” he said.

The meeting was opened in prayer by Rev. Jeff Hastings of the Cedar Creek Lake First United Methodist Church. He prayed for the safety of police officers, thanked God for the freedom to worship and pray and also not to participate in worship or prayer. “Help us to treat each other with love and respect even in our disagreement because underneath it all, we’re all brothers and sisters.”

Pastor Matt Faircloth of the First Baptist Church of Tool said he was saddened they had to spend any time over this issue when there are so many important issues needing addressing. “Each here is offended by something,” he said. “I am offended at vulgarity, nudity, alcohol consumption and there’s nothing I can do about it. The same is true of this motto. Learn to coexist with others who disagree with you.”

He also cited research on this subject by attorney Jay Sekulow and the American Center for Law and Justice. “The Establishment Clause was never intended as a guarantee that a person will not be exposed to religion or religious symbols on public property, and the Supreme Court has rejected previous attempts to eradicate all symbols of this country’s religious heritage from the public’s view. Whether it is in the national motto, the Pledge of Allegiance, patriotic music, or the nation’s founding documents; such references are wholly consistent with the First Amendment,” Faircloth quoted Sekulow.

Pastor Palmer Steven of Providence Baptist Church gained many Amens by his remarks, which included “if the motto read: ‘In Jesus Christ I Trust’ that would be establishing religion … the same for In Allah I Trust, but the use of ‘In God We Trust’ was intentionally ambiguous to include all people and that’s what I believe our national motto does.

“It is completely appropriate to display on our police vehicles because it is our national motto. It appears on every piece of our currency that is being printed today.”

Former city council member Kathryn Pinnell reminded the council that this issue came up two years ago, when the council was petitioned to stop saying a prayer before city meetings. “We didn’t give in then and we shouldn’t now,” she said.

Resident Tawnya Austin said she respects all beliefs, including the great majority of our city, who believe in God. “Our Constitution was to insure freedom of religion not freedom from religion,” she said. The courts have ruled that this motto has nothing to do with government establishing a religion as it expresses no theological stance. “Keep the motto intact, as my child put it, ‘So people don’t forget about God and that God is an option.”

When the council closed public comment, Councilman Phil Ringley said that no tax dollars were used to produce the decals or to supply them. “I have no standing to change the ruling of state and U.S. courts on the motto, to do so would be arrogant. Lastly, if our officers take solace in it who am I to deny that to them? Our job is not to insure no one is offended. It’s unfortunate that some are offended. I’ve been offended. Others have spoken ugly things of me and that’s their right of free speech. This issue is no different.”

Mayor Donny Daniel concluded the discussion by referring to longtime mayor A.J. “Red” Phillips who he said told him, “‘The day you close the police department he’d be lucky to have a town left by morning.’ When Police Chief Rickey Feist came to me about putting these decals on the cars, I said, ‘If that’s what the officers want, that’s what they should have.’”

The council denied the request. The motto, “In God We Trust” stays.

In other business, the council:

• adopted the 2017 National Electric Code

• approved a contract with the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake and amended its animal control ordinance to coincide with the contract, increasing the fee for animal pickups from $25 to $45.

• approved an agreement with Kemp Police Department to provide 24/7 animal control services for one year in exchange for the transfer of the city’s animal control vehicle and equipment. Citizens will still call in their animal control issues to the police department for dispatching to the Kemp Police Department.

Mayor Daniel announced that at the next Feb. 16 meeting, the city expects to set the sale of bonds with funds available in March to begin extensive work on city roads. “We’re going to get pretty busy, pretty quick,” he said.

City Secretary Makenzie Lyons informed the council that an audit of the city’s financials was completed and judged clean. Daniel noted it is the first one the city has had in nine years.