Howard Dewayne Fry

Howard Dewayne Fry was born Aug. 14, 1958 in Tyler to parents Marion Moseley and Myrtle Ann (Lacy) and entered into eternal rest Jan. 20, 2017 at the age of 58.

Howard liked to work on cars and tinker around. He attended First Baptist Church of Gun Barrel City.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Edward Walker.

He is survived by his wife Janie Fry of Kemp, daughter Jennifer Barr and son-in-law Mike of Surf Side, daughter Amber Scroggins of Kemp, grandchildren Kelsey Barr, Tanner Lewis and Blake Vaden, great-grandchildren Bryson and Asher Rameriz, brothers Jerry Fry of Athens, Henry Moseley and wife Virginia of Kemp, sister Marion and Chris of La., numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and many more friends.

