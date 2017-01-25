EISD scores above state averages across grade levels/Trustees recognized for Board Appreciation Month

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 25, 2017

By Robyn Wheeler

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–Eustace ISD Board of Trustees heard the district rated well in the 2015-16 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) during the Jan. 9 meeting. EISD Superintendent Dr. Coy Holcombe stated the district rated a 48.4 percent in college readiness, which is above the state average. Also rating above state average was the teacher-student ratio at 13.2. State average is 15.2. All campuses qualified for post-secondary readiness. The Eustace High School received distinctions in all categories.

The Violent & Criminal Incidents Report for the entire 2015-16 school year, included two possession of controlled substance (one each at high school & middle school), one criminal mischief (assault on a school employee) and three possession of tobacco charges. Each incident resulted in placement in the District’s Alternative Education Program.

Eustace Board of Trustees were recognized for School Appreciation Month. Trustees include President Gary Walsh, Vice President Ashley McKee, member Steven Bell, David Morton, Jimmy Kirkhart, Cotton Walker and Bobby Carl Ashton. “We notice what you do and your time spent working to add value to Eustace ISD,” Holcombe said.

In other news, trustees:

• heard the budget vs. Average Daily Attendance is ahead with 1,460 students’ budgeted and 1,468 ADA. That means the district earns approximately $170,000 more than estimated in the budget.

• heard the expenditure report, at $260,000, was slightly above average but most expenses were one-time charges including benches for the weight room, TASB membership fees and 12 iPads© for the primary school.

• approved the contract with the City of Eustace for the School Trustee General Election May 9.

• discussed A-F Ratings for District and Campuses. All campuses met standards in every category but Holcombe is not satisfied with the overall score of F. “I don’t understand how we can meet standards in everything and still rate an F as a district,” he said. Holcombe said many districts do not wish to accept this system, which is based on a “slope intercept” system, and he has already written Texas Senator and Representatives about the rating system. TEA stated: The ratings in this report are for informational purposes to meet a legislative requirement and represent work-in-progress models that are likely to change before A–F ratings become effective in August 2018. No inferences about official district or campus performance in the 2015–16 school year should be drawn from these ratings, and these ratings should not be considered predictors of future district or campus performance ratings.

The Texas Association of School Boards calls the grading scale “a flawed complex.”

Official Accountability Ratings for 2016 are: Eustace ISD, Met Standard, EHS earning 7 of 7 distinctions; Middle School, 3 of 7; and Intermediate, 2 of 7.

• heard attendance for the third six weeks is at 96.6 percent for the district and enrollment is at 1,553.