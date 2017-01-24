Lady Panthers still perfect in district

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 24, 2017

25

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Lady Panthers used an energized fourth quarter to distance their lead over the Brownsboro Lady Bears Jan. 23 in a 48-36 district victory. The win lifts the surging Lady Panthers to a perfect 5-0 record in 4A Region III District 13.

The game remained neck and neck throughout the first half, with a tied score of 12 all after the first quarter and a slight, 24-20, Mabank lead at halftime.

Mabank added one point to their margin after the third quarter was done, leading 36-31. The real fireworks began in the fourth quarter, where the Lady Panther defense stepped up big, holding Brownsboro to only five points to nail down the 48-36 win.

Interestingly, Mabank scored exactly 12 points in each of the four quarters of play to end the game with 48 points.

Carson Marsh led Mabank with 20 points, followed by newcomer Hannah Hudson’s 13 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard Jill Odom scored six points, followed by Kathryne German’s five and Leigh Cunningham’s four.

Mabank seeks to keep its perfect district record against the Canton Lady Eagles Jan. 27 on the road in Canton.