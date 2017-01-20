Major suspect drug dealer arrested

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 20, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested someone suspected of being a major player in the illegal drug market Wednesday.

In the early hours of Jan. 18, deputies and investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the Green Tree Acres subdivision in the Seven Points area, arresting Samuel Dunn, 44 and Pamela Newton, 52. The search located 150 grams of suspected methamphetamine and materials used to distribute the illegal drug. A second resident, Newton, was found to be in possession of suspected meth and was also arrested.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reported that in addition to the large quantity of drugs, $6,800 in cash was found, making the drug bust one of the largest in the county, lately. “This is an example of the due diligence our office exercises every day to get these kinds of folks away from our kids, off our streets and in our jail,” Hillhouse said. “Our team will spend days, sometimes weeks, developing and compiling evidence to make a solid arrest.

Narcotic Investigator Brad Beddingfield presented the evidence to County Court at Law 2 Judge Nancy Perryman to obtain the search warrant.

“With the help of judges, who scrutinize the information and grant us the warrants we need, we are cleaning up this county,” Hillhouse said.

Since taking office June, 2016, Hillhouse and those under his command have made more than 1,100 arrests, most involved with drugs or related crimes, all across Henderson County. “I promised a crackdown on drugs and that is exactly what we are delivering,” he said. “With strong support from our team, the judiciary and the community at-large, we are making arrests and making a difference.”