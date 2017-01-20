Kemp basketball teams sweep Quitman on home court/Girls hold on to victory, 43-36/Boys win big, 57-15

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 20, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Correspondent

KEMP–It has been a tough season for Kemp’s girls’ varsity basketball, but they always look forward to playing in front of the home crowd every chance they get. On Tuesday night at ’Jacket Gym, they hoped to tame the visiting Quitman Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs began the game with senior Britney Walls sinking a 3-pointer as part of an opening 7-2 run for Quitman. The Lady Jackets would then settle in by responding with a 6-2 run of their own that included a buzzer-beating jump shot by senior Alyssa Fisher to make the score 9-8 in favor of Quitman after the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Kemp sophomore Alicia Dennis made a jump shot to give the Lady Jackets their first lead of the night at 14-13, which was part of a 10-0 run to eventually take a 20-13 lead. Quitman would answer with a 3-pointer and senior Molly Tanner made one of two free throws to cut the deficit to 20-17, which was the smallest deficit that the Lady Bulldogs had for the rest of the game. Kemp took a 22-17 lead at halftime.

The 3rd quarter featured the Lady Jackets building momentum and pulling away from the Lady Bulldogs, building a 33-21 lead after Dennis made two free throws with 2:30 remaining. In response, Quitman capped off a 6-0 run to end the quarter and cut the Jacket lead to 33-27 as senior Shelby Smith made one of two free throws.

Kemp had their largest lead of the night at 40-27 with 5:59 remaining in regulation as senior Haylee Scott made an and-1 with a free throw to follow. Quitman would not go down without a fight in the 4th quarter. After the 13-point deficit, Quitman was able to put together one last 7-0 run to cut the Jacket lead to 40-34 with 2:30 remaining. But the Lady Bulldogs made one field goal in the last two-and-a-half minutes. In that time, Kemp would put the game out of reach by making three free throws, including a technical free throw by senior Mercedes Zapien, and escaping with a 43-36 win. It was a very impressive showing by both the Lady Jackets and Lady Bulldogs.

With the win, Kemp improves to 3–8 and 1–3 in district play.

The Lady Jackets return to action on Jan. 20 at Grand Saline to face the Lady Indians at 5 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs also resume play on Jan. 20, when they travel to Scurry-Rosser to play the Lady Wildcats at 6:30 p.m.

KEMP–Kemp’s varsity boys’ basketball team was coming off of a relaxing 72-24 win at home on Jan. 13 against the Eustace Bulldogs after dropping a thriller at Edgewood on Jan. 10, 61-60. The Yellowjackets looked to carry this momentum into their home matchup against the Quitman Bulldogs and reach .500 in district play. Playing a second straight home game, they would also have no problem against Quitman.

The Yellowjackets opened the game with a 6-0 lead. Quitman senior Jake Farmer was then fouled and made both free throws to make it a 6-2 Yellowjacket lead, which was the closest that the Bulldogs would be all night. Explosive offense and a well-focused defense allowed Kemp to dominate the time of possession, make key steals, and even force turnovers. After a 6-2 lead, Kemp would close out the first half on a 31-6 run for a 37-8 halftime lead. The second half would not be much different for the home team as the Yellowjackets continued to play stellar defense and shoot the ball well as they cruised to a second consecutive blowout win at home, 57-15.

Kane Johnson once again led the Yellowjackets in scoring, with 16 points on Tuesday night. Other notable scorers included Josiah Brewington with 11 points, Alec Cooper with 8, Boomer Irvin with 7, Junior Brooks with 5, and Cameron Clamon with 2. Garrett Taylor led Quitman with 5 points, while Jake Farmer had 3 and Wacey Warren had 4.

With the win, Kemp improves to 14–9 and 3–3 in district play, while Quitman falls to 12–11 and 3–3 in district. The Yellowjackets return to action on Jan. 20 at Grand Saline to face the Indians at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs also resume play on Jan. 20 at Scurry-Rosser to play the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.