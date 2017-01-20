City Hall closed for flooding since Tuesday/Gun Barrel City Council to meet at fire station Jan. 24, chamber events

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–City hall staff opening for business Tuesday morning after the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend, found the Gun Barrel City Hall swimming in a few inches of water throughout the building. The flooding closed city business for the entire week, while First Call Restoration uses the four days to suck out the water and dry out the flooring.

Thursday, City Manager Bret Bauer told local business leaders during a Q&A session that it is still undetermined what caused the water break. He was to meet with an insurance adjuster on the case that morning.

From a water meter reading done on Jan. 3 and an average monthly water usage number, East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District General Manager Bill Goheen estimates 7,000 gallons of water went through the property before it was turned off on Tuesday morning.

The city council plans to meet in the training room at the main fire station at the corner of Municipal and Maybelle Lane at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 for its regularly scheduled meeting.

The flooding caused all phone and computer systems to go down at city hall, Bauer explained. He couldn’t name a day when the city will return to service, as there are a lot of systems that have to be brought back up before the city is fully functional again to serve its residents.

Other updates Bauer shared during the Gun Barrel City branch of the local chamber at Chili’s Thursday included:

Introducing new city secretary Janet Dillard from Mansfield. She and her husband have a son in Mabank Junior High and a 3-year-old daughter in a local preschool. Her husband works for Solar Turbines, but not the one located in Mabank, yet, she said. Though she’s been a stay-at-home mom for the past three years, she has also worked as a service manager for a large transportation firm.

• Reviewing plans for a second fire station on Legendary Lane. Bid information is being prepared and once begun, the city expects it will take 120 days to complete. “We hope to open it sometime this year,” he said.

• Announcing that two parking spaces have been reserved as a meeting place for those closing on deals found on Craig’s List.

• Updating property owners that before a property can have electric power turned on, an electrical inspection of the meter and pole is required to insure safe operations. “We’ve found that some of these haven’t been inspected in a very long time and need to be maintained or are otherwise unsafe to operate,” Bauer said of the new city ordinance.

Chamber members also heard about upcoming chamber activities and learning opportunities.

• On Feb. 7 the first 50 people to reserve their spot on the bus will go to Austin to represent the Cedar Creek Lake Area in Austin to state officials and lawmakers. Departure time is 5 a.m. from the Tri-County Library in Mabank, arriving in Austin at 10 a.m. to meet and greet area legislators and be recognized on the floor of the state house and senate. Then the group will walk over to the Double Tree for lunch with state dignitaries and afterwards a meeting with officials from Texas Department of Transportation and Homeland Security. Departure is set for 4 p.m. arriving back to the area between 9 and 10 p.m. Thirty-three have already reserved a spot, so there are 15 seats left.

“If you haven’t gone, you should go,” City Council member Ron Wyrick said. “It’s an awesome trip to meet people at the state level which is so important.”

• On March 20, the chamber holds its annual awards banquet. Ballots are going out in the next month to nominate community volunteers. “Don’t just submit a name and depend on us to know why you think they are an award winner. Substantiate your nomination on the form,” CCLACOC President Jo Ann Hanstrom said. The Chamber Ambassadors are also soliciting sponsors for the centerpieces at the banquet. Cost is set at $50 each. Ambassador Ally Greenville said.

• Tickets to own a Green Egg of your choice are available. Sign for your tickets from the chamber office. There are 300 tickets to be moved as the spring fundraiser; the winner will be announced at the car show in May. “This item, generously donated by the Mitchells and Outdoor Living, is valued at $1,000–$1,500 and includes all the accessories and a cookbook,” Hanstrom said. “Tony Kalawe will demonstrate it during the car show. You don’t have to be present to win.”

• On Feb. 27, Jamye Montgomery will conduct a lunch seminar covering cell phone photography at Primadata. The seminar is limited to 20 and costs $10.

• Farmer’s Insurance is sponsoring the February Chamber on Feb. 9 luncheon at Vetoni’s with speaker Johnny Johnson from the Alzheimer’s Coalition, a very active group in Henderson County.