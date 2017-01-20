Bill Mack Nikirk

Bill Mack Nikirk was born on April 8, 1941 and joined his Lord on Jan. 16, 2017 in Dallas at the age of 75 yr. nine mos. 15 days.

Born in Decatur and raised in Alvord, he graduated from Alvord High School. Bill was the youngest of seven children born to May Prince Nikirk and Lewis Nikirk.

He served his country in the U.S. Army and was to stand Honor Guard for JFK. Bill worked for Texas Bitulithic Company, a division of APAC and Ashland Oil for 20+ years. He retired from the construction company and in 1982 went to work for the City of Irving, where he retired with 20+ years from their street department.

He moved just outside of Kerens in 2004, where he and his wife Judy A. Nikirk lived till his passing.

Bill loved his family above all earthly things and knew his Lord, but was quite a private person. He loved to sit in the garage at home and look out, smoke a cigarette or cigar and drink a beer.

Bill loved the open air and was a good neighbor and friend to those that knew him. He was a prankster and loved a good joke. Bill loved his farm animals and his animal kids (two dogs and three cats).

He was a great husband and the time we were married (35 years as of Dec. 31) seemed like a very, very short time. I am glad the Lord saw fit to give us that time together.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Renee Nikirk and great-grandson Zade Richey.

He is survived by his loving wife Judy Nikirk of Kerens, sons Joseph Richey of Ft. Worth, Randall Smith of Crowley, Russell Nikirk and Donna of Macon, Ga. and Rodger Featherston and Alex of Austin, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, other loving family members and many more friends.

