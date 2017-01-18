Wynn leads Eustace to another win/Division I signee is racking up points and rebounds

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 18, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–Who can stop Sydnee Wynn in girls 3A-District 12? Right now, nobody is.

Wynn continued her streak of dominating personal performances with 26 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 50-25 win against Kemp Jan. 13

Wynn, the 6-2 senior, is a top 3-A prospect and has already signed a letter of intent to play with the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio last November. The big game against Kemp came just one match after she dropped 31 points and pulled in 25 rebounds against Mineola Jan. 9. The University of the Incarnate Word currently plays in the Division II Southland Conference and will move up to Division I status next year when Wynn joins.

Even a player of Wynn’s great talent can’t take the win for Eustace alone. Supporting her and helping the Lady Bulldogs were Lily Sorrels with two points, three rebounds, one block and one steal; Zoie Bailey with seven points, two rebounds and four steals; Sadie Cates with two points; Payton Schwartz with one steal; Hana Abuhatub with five points and eight rebounds; Miranda Fontenot with five points, three rebounds and two steals; and Johnsynn Luckey with four points and three rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs are back in action Jan. 20 at home against Edgewood, while Kemp gets back to it the same night in Grand Saline.