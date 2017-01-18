Wanda Mae Fulks

A memorial service for Wanda Mae Fulks will be held at 1 p.m Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Eubank. Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Eston Williams officiating.

Wanda was born on May 2, 1922 in Wetumka, Okla. to parents Roy Joseph and Edith Annie (Lovett) Reed and entered into eternal rest on Dec. 24, 2016 at the age of 94.

Wanda was affectionately known as “Grammy” and “Wonderful Wanda” by those who knew and loved her. She was a social butterfly and loved being with family and friends.

Wanda enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and working in her garden. She was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. Wanda was the owner of a florist shop in Atoka, Okla. She had been a member of The Cedar Creek Country Club for 45 years. Wanda was a member of the Methodist Church in Aley.

She was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew her.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Charles Keith, second husband Harold Benjamin Summerville, third husband Paul M. Fulks Sr., son Terry Reed Keith, son William Thomas (Bill) Summerville, sister Laura Elvina Louise Reed and brother Harry Joseph Reed.

She is survived by her son Nick Charles Keith and wife Lola, daughter Christina Ann Bock and husband James, grandchildren Kimberly Keith SanMillan, Kelley Keith, Kandace Keith, Kayla Keith and Benjamin Wade Ellis, great-grandchildren Sydni Pierce, Mallory Henson, McKenzy Henson, Nick SanMillan, Martina Henson, Kathryn Anne SanMillan, Elizabeth SanMillan and Landon Wade Ellis, great-great-grandchild Lily Pierce, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.