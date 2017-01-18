Walmart Store responds to bomb threat

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–A bomb threat caused the Walmart Store in Gun Barrel City to close Sunday night. Local police and fire departments were called to the scene. Sales associates and customers were evacuated and not allowed to return until it was determined that the premises were safe around 2:45 a.m.

According to police, the call came in at 10:45 p.m. A bomb threat code was enacted throughout the store; and customers and sales associates were turned out into the foggy parking lot.

Investigators learned an unknown female had called the electronics department and stated there was a bomb inside the store. Police contacted the Dallas PD Bomb Squad and a bomb-sniffing dog team conducted a search, but located no explosives, Gun Barrel City Police Chief Damon Boswell reported.

There were reports that the threat was possibly a diversion for a break-into the Sears Outlet near the old Chief’s Landing on the west end of town,but The Monitor confirmed there was no break-in. However, the repercussion of the store’s closure didn’t just include lost sales opportunities. The store was unable to be restocked completely for the Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday which had some customers inconvenienced and disgruntled.