January 18, 2017

Shirley Collier McFaul, 75, of Combine passed quietly away on Jan. 10, 2017 in the home she shared with her husband of 57 years, Robert A. McFaul.

Shirley was born to Oran and Opal Tubb Collier in Kaufman County on Sept. 7, 1941. She attended schools in Crandall and Kaufman.

Shirley married Robert McFaul on Jan. 16, 1960 and they lived in the Urbandale neighborhood of Dallas for 32 years, where they raised three children.

Daughter Sylvia McFaul of Tampa, Fla., survives her mother, as does son Marcus McFaul of Chapel Hill, N.C. and daughter-in-law Amy McFaul of Austin.

Son Bob McFaul preceded her in death.

Shirley was a homemaker and for 20 years was a supportive partner to her husband’s masonry contracting firm, RAM Masonry of Dallas. She enjoyed watching her sports teams, the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys.

As the niece to country music star Ernest Tubb, The Texas Troubadour, she delighted in being both family member and true fan of his music.

Known as Darlin’ and Grandma Bunny, she was a devoted, loving, generous and fun-loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Shirley was one of 11 children. Surviving siblings are two brothers Carroll Collier, Gary Dean Collier, and one sister Gloria Collier Thomasson. Countless nieces and nephews mourn the loss of their Aunt Shirley. For the last 25 years she lived in Combine.

She and husband Robert enjoyed their lake-house on Cedar Creek Lake for over 30 years. She is already deeply missed by many who knew and loved her.

Funeral services were held at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman.

Rev. Kyle Childress of Nacogdoches presided.

Pallbearers included grandsons Mitchell Todd and Griffin McFaul, nephews Bart Ray and Heath Huffman. Burial was at Grove Hill Memorial Park in Dallas.