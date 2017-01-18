’Jackets take big win on home court

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 18, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–The Kemp Yellowjackets won the Highway 175 rivalry game in dominating fashion Jan. 13, defeating the Eustace Bulldogs 72-24 in Kemp.

The Yellowjackets sprinted to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, going up 16-6 and never looked back. The game got out of reach for the Bulldogs for good in the second quarter when Kemp outscored Eustace 20-8 to build a 36-14 halftime lead.

Kemp’s offense kept up the same blistering pace in the third quarter by putting up 23 points, while holding Eustace to just three. The scoring in the final quarter was 13-7 in Kemp’s favor for the 72-24 final score.

Eight Yellowjackets made the books in the scoring department, starting with Peyton Irvin’s game-high 16 points, followed by Alec Cooper and Kane Johnson’s 14 each. Next came Josiah Brewington with nine points, Cameron Clamon with eight, Darel Booker’s six, Austin Williams’ three, and Jaise Bowie’s two.

Eustace was led by Clifton Johnson with seven points, followed by Ethan Austin with six, Jason Losiewicz’s five points, Joey Harris’ five, and Tucker Reeve one.

The big Kemp win came after the Yellowjackets lost its previous two games by a combined three points.

Kemp lost to Scurry on Jan. 6 by the score of 53-51. In that game, Kemp fought back from a 34-22 half time deficit, nearly coming back to steal the win.

Leading scorers for Kemp were: Johnson, 15; Irvin, 9; Bowie, 7; Brewington, 7; Cooper, 6; Booker, 4; and Junior Brooks, 1. Scurry’s James Stephens had a game-high 18 points to help his team to the win.

The Yellowjackets lost a heartbreaker 61-60 to Edgewood Jan. 10 after building a 15-point lead in the first quarter.

Kemp was up 20-5 when the first quarter buzzer sounded but could not hold the lead.

Edgewood slowly chipped away from its deficit in the second quarter, outpacing Kemp 14-9 to bring the game in striking distance by halftime with the score 29-21. Edgewood took control in the third quarter after an impressive 24-11 quarter to take a 45-40 lead. Kemp fought back hard in the fourth quarter, but Edgewood took the game by a single point, 61-60.

Leading scorers for Kemp included Johnson, 20; Brewington, 20; Irvin. 9; Booker, 5; Alec Cooper, 4; and Bowie, 2. Edgewood was led by its power forward Trey Erwin with a game-high 30 points.

The Yellowjackets are back in action Jan. 20 when they hit to road to take on the Grand Saline Indians.