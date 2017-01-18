Horse strike results in vehicular death/Foggy conditions contribute to fatal coliision

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 18, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

KEMP–For the second time in the last 30 days a person has died from hitting a farm-ranch animal that had gotten loose from its pasture. Sunday morning, a 22-year-old Mabank man was pronounced dead at the scene on Farm-to-Market 148, after hitting a horse under very foggy conditions.

Another passenger sustained life-threatening injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford reported a 2014 Dodge Avenger was traveling northbound on FM 148, approximately eight miles west of Kemp, when the vehicle struck a horse which was in the middle of the northbound lane.

The crash occurred north of Randall Lane just south of Grays Prairie in between Kemp and Scurry.

Bradford says the horse was thrown over the vehicle, broke the front windshield, and peeled back the roof.

Front-seat passenger Jazmine Trim of Mabank was transported to the Kaufman hospital in critical condition and then on to Baylor in Dallas, Bradford said.

Back-seat passenger Tyler R. Lay died at the scene.

Driver 21-year-old Willie James Brown of Rosser-Scurry sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Bradford said it is unclear whether the wearing of seat belts or not wearing seat belts would have given any different results.