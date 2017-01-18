Gracie V. Rosson

Gracie V. Rosson, age 96 of Arlington passed away Jan. 11, 2017. She was born on Nov. 27, 1920 in Friendship, Okla., to Jonathan and Lou Stidham.

She married Francis Rosson on June 28, 1946 in Friendship, Okla.

She was a longtime member of Dumas Avenue Baptist Church in Oklahoma City and Legendary Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Francis Rosson, sons Dwayne Rosson and wife Kathy and Larry Rosson, niece Marilyn King, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and numerous extended family.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Alonzo, Harold, James, Otis, Edna and Dirotha.

Graveside services were held Jan. 14, 2017 at Moore Memorial Gardens.