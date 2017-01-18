Anita Hensley Schwartz

Graveside services for Anita Hensley Schwartz will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank with Rev. Karl Tingle officiating.

Anita was born on Nov. 19, 1953 in Fort Worth to parents Kenneth Clay and Dorothy Faye (Bell) Hensley and entered into eternal rest on Jan. 13, 2017 at the age of 63.

Anita graduated from Mabank High School, Class of 1971. She then went to El Centro in Dallas, where she was top of her class and received her nursing degree.

Anita was a compassionate, loving person who would do anything for anyone. She was an amazing mother and nana, who loved her family almost as much as she loved God. Anita never let go of her faith and love of God even through the darkest days of her life. She enjoyed her shopping trips with her daughter and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a Christian and loved attending Casa View Baptist Church, because she could feel God’s presence and that gave her peace. Anita was very loving, caring and sentimental and that added to her compassion for people. She will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved her.

Anita was preceded in death by her grandparents Harry and Neily Bell.

She is survived by her parents Kenneth and Dorothy Hensley of Mabank, son Daniel Routt and wife Carrie of Lindale, daughter Amy Diggs and husband Jon of Talty, granddaughters Bethany Routt, Emma Routt and Olivia Routt, grandsons Tanner Diggs and Tyler Diggs, sister Karen Hensley, brothers Brent Hensley, Chris Hensley and wife Stacy and Kevin Hensley, nieces and nephews Kimberly, Clay, Nicole, Brianna, Aaron, Rachel, Rebecca, Sarah and Hope, 15 great-nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.