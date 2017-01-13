Wynn’s 31 leads Eustace to win

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 13, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

EUSTACE–Lady Bulldog senior post Sydnee Wynn scored 31 points and pulled down 25 rebounds to lead the Eustace Lady Bulldogs to a 59-55 overtime victory over Mineola Jan. 9 at E.L. Kirk gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs have now won three games in a row with the victory.

The Lady Bulldogs also got eight points and seven rebounds from Sophomore Madison Holbert. Sophomore Lily Sorrels had seven points and nine rebounds. Junior Zoie Bailey chipped in five points and two rebounds, sophomore Miranda Fontenot added three points and nine rebounds, Johnsynn Luckey added two points and six boards and senior Hana Abuhatub added two points for the Lady Bulldogs in the victory.

Wynn, the University of Incarnate Word signee, also had two blocked shots to go with her double-double. Fontenot also added a blocked shot in the win.

In other action, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Grand Saline 46-40 behind 17 points from Sorrels in a game played Jan. 6 at Grand Saline High School gym.

The Lady bulldogs led 10-9 after one period of play, but Grand Saline came back to take a four-point lead into halftime at 22-18. Eustace got going defensively in the third quarter, holding the Lady Indians to just four points in the quarter and heading to the final frame with a six-point advantage at 32-26. The two teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter and Eustace walked away with the six-point victory.

Wynn chipped in 13 points, while Luckey, Fontenot and Bailey each scored four points. Holbert and sophomore Sadie Cates had two points each in the victory.

The Lady Bulldogs improve to 13-11 overall and 3-2 in district play. The Lady Bulldogs will be in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 when they travel to Scurry-Rosser to battle the Lady Wildcats in a district matchup.