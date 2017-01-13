Mabank to sell water to Kemp

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 13, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–The cities of Mabank and Kemp have entered into an interlocal agreement. Mabank is going to sell water to Kemp, though Kemp officials report its plant is currently producing water, just not enough all the time.

West Cedar Creek Municipal Utility District stopped sending water to the city Dec. 20, according to City of Kemp city administrator Regina Kaiser. “They threatened to shut off the water if we didn’t do something by the 21st but then they shut if off on the 20th, so it didn’t matter whether we complied or not,” she told The Monitor following a city council meeting Tuesday.

The interlocal agreement was signed that same day by both parties and became effective immediately, Kemp Mayor Laura Peace said. During a blistering summer of 2012, the Mabank utility employees worked night and day to complete a two-inch line to Kemp, when its plant failed, water leaks drained the water tower and the town was left high and dry for four days.

A query to WCCMUD about why water service was terminated Dec. 20 went unanswered by press time.

The interlocal agreement was one of three agenda items pertaining to the Kemp’s water system.

Kemp officials are also seeking a grant-funding package from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build a new water plant, totaling $1.5 million. Alan Plummer Associates, Inc. has agreed to provide engineering services for the design phase and plan to revisit the plant Jan. 24 with city officials to study the aged plant and site for a new one.

The city also approved an agreement with the Heritage Institute of Sustainability for engineering consulting services. The city has a working relationship with the institute’s prime representative, Valerie Shoup, and Shoup has a strong relationship with Alan Plummer Associates, Inc.

Kaiser said that relationship and understanding the city’s need has motivated the engineering firm to discount its design services.

City officials are working from a three to six-month scenario for getting the funding package in place and a three-month window to construct a new plant. Officials did not address in open session its plans for repayment of a loan for a plant serving 710 water meters. However, the city continues to seek grants and low-interest funding sources, Kaiser said.

Tuesday’s meeting went immediately into a brief executive session before addressing the rest of the agenda.

With surcharges to help pay down existing debt, Kemp water customers are already seeing water bills climb, it was reported. At last estimate, there were around 700 water connections to the Kemp water system.

No discussion of the agreement the city has with WCCMUD was offered and no representatives from the utility were present at the meeting. On Dec. 16 the PUC approved the application for WCCMUD to be the City’s water provider with adjustments made to Kemp’s license (CCN). However, the same day, the application was also dismissed, per request of the City of Kemp and WCCMUD.

In other business, council members:

• noted a 2.37 percent rate hike in services from Progressive Waste Solutions. The city plans to absorb the increase and not pass this onto its customers, Peace said.

• approved the sale of residential lot now owned by the city’s Economic Development Corporation to the neighboring land owner.

• named the second and fourth Tuesdays as regularly scheduled city council meetings, giving the council two opportunities to take care of city business with greater timeliness. The council plans to continue meeting at 7 p.m., primarily on the second Tuesday, but with the option to add another meeting on the fourth Tuesday as necessary, without having to call for a special meeting and the super majority that requires, Peace explained.

• agreed to provide animal control services for the City of Tool for one year, in exchange for the transfer of ownership of their animal control truck and equipment. “This is an opportunity to be a good neighbor,” Councilman Barry Lummus commented.

• announced the Wildflower Festival is set for Saturday, April 8, with reservations already being taken by city hall. Last year, about 50 vendors participated in the spring gathering. Entertainment is being lined up with local performers Kadie Lynn and her band, and the Road Weary Travelers.