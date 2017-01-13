High-speed chase runs drivers off road

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 13, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

TOOL–The Tool Police Department returned a parolee back to jail Wednesday after a high-speed chase that knocked one car off the roadway and endangered a dozen others. Tool officer Jenny Engle with back-up from her husband, officer Garrett Engle, and a Seven Points officer chased Sean Puroff, 35, starting from Arnold Hills through Seven Points and then Kemp on State Highway 274 to the service road Eastbound on U.S. 175 where the trio were able to box in the subject, who had been driving a silver 2004 Kia Amanti with fraudulent paper tags.

At one point during the chase affecting 6 p.m. traffic, Puroff came up on an 18-wheeler and proceeded to pass him on the two-lane highway by King’s Creek Golf Course. Vehicles were warned by the flashing lights of the pursuing police cars and pulled off and stopped on the sides of the road.

Puroff was just out of jail, and gothis cousin to help him find his wife in Arnold Hills, he told the officer who was responding to a suspicious car in the neighborhood. At the time, Puroff was the passenger and the officer had asked the driver to step out of the car and tell her what was going on. When the temporary tags on the vehicle were traced, they were found to be fraudulent. The driver said the car belonged to his aunt and he had borrowed it. The driver was in possession of a suspended Florida driver’s license and was having financial trouble that was preventing him from getting a Texas driver’s license.

While Officer Jenny Engles was talking to the driver outside the car, Puroff, 5-2, with an alias of ‘Shorty’ had gotten into the driver’s side, buckled up and then took off, the officer reported.

Puroff is in the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $43,500, facing charges of evading arrest, aggravated assault with a vehicle and possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 less than a gram.

Puroff was last arrested in the Groom & Sons parking lot May 13, 2015, at which time he was charged with two counts of evading arrest, family violence, credit card abuse, theft of property and possessing fraudulent identifying information.

Puroff’s cousin was not charged and proved to be cooperative with police throughout the incident.

Monitor Staff Reports

TOOL–Tool Police took a burglary suspect into custody Monday, after a tip from a local business on where to find Richard Dean Garner, 22. Garner was wanted in connection with a break-in at The Learning Express Preschool and Daycare on W. Will White Road in Tool on Dec. 27.

Surveillance video shows a man in an orange UT college jacket on the premises, which sustained a great deal of damage, including a rock through the back glass door, electronics torn off walls and the internet, phone and electricity lines cut.

During the investigation, the jacket was found on a nearby barbed-wire fence. In the pocket was a membership card to The Arcade. Police showed a photo of the suspect and asked if the business knows him. They said they did. And the next time he came in, police arrested him. Personnel from the business later picked him out of a police lineup.

Garner was still being held on bonds totaling $25,000 for Burglary of a Building.

MABANK—On Jan. 8, the Athens Police Department took a man into custody on an active trespass, who was also identified in connection with a break-in at the Mabank Junior High the day before. Billy Gene Robinson, 34, was arrested and bonded out the same day posting $1,750.

From a Facebook post of surveillance photos, Mabank ISD Police Chief Joey Rich was able to identify his subject as the same Robinson, but shortly after he had been released. Mabank Police Chief Keith Bradshaw said his department got the call at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 7. The suspect had come around to the workout room where Mabank personnel have access to, asking about a woman. The man who was working out there conversed briefly with the suspect and followed him out, noticing a window had been broken and called it in, Bradshaw told The Monitor.

At that point, “I handed the case over to Joey. He put the word out there and discovered later that weekend that his suspect had been arrested in Athens on a trespassing charge,” he said. Mabank ISD Chief Rich was unavailable for comment on the case.