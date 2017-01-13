Free-throw shooting lifts Panthers

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 13, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers hit 16 of 23 free-throws in the fourth quarter of their victory over Fairfield Jan. 9 to win going away 59-46 at Mabank High School gymnasium.

The Panthers led by seven points heading into the final quarter. Fairfield got to within three points with 6:57 remaining in the quarter, but senior forward Cole Plunkett scored seven straight points to put the Panthers up by 10 with just under five minutes remaining. Plunkett hit three free-throws and got to the rim for two layups in the scoring streak.

After a Fairfield basket made it 42-34 with 3:22 remaining, the Eagles committed their seventh foul of the half, putting Mabank in the bonus. Fairfield got to within six points again, but the Panthers hit 11 of 15 free throws in the last two and a half minutes to put the game out of reach.

With Mabank leading 52-42, Fairfield was called for a technical foul after a foul on senior guard Jordan Thomas, resulting in a four-point play for the Panthers, who hit all four free-throws. Thomas and sophomore Caleb Dally each hit two free-throws stretching the lead to 14 points.

Mabank led 22-21 at halftime. Plunket started the third quarter off with two free-throws and senior Jace Capehart hit a jumper to extend the lead 26-21 with six minutes to go in the quarter. After Fairfield cut the lead to two points, Dally hit a running jumper to make it a four-point game. Fairfield tied the score at 28-28 late in the third quarter, but Mabank scored the last seven points of the quarter on baskets by Thomas and Dally and a three from Plunkett to take the seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers will be in action again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 when they travel to Van for a District 13-4A battle with the Vandals.