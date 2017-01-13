Clarence DeeWitt Hodge

Clarence DeeWitt Hodge of Eustace went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 8, 2017. He was born July 22, 1926 in Athens to the home of Dee and Sadie Fisher Hodge.

Clarence has one sister Grace Walker and two brothers William Hodge and Terry Hodge.

He was a veteran of WWII and Korea and his rank was sergeant.

Along the way he met a beautiful young lady and married her. Together he and his bride Joyce of 70 years had two children Sonny Hodge and Linda Hodge. That sparkle in Clarence’s eye was due to his three grandchildren Sonya K. Hodge, Hanna J. Blomberg and Will Blomberg.

Clarence retired from LTV after 30 years of service. Once retired he enjoyed fishing, raising quail and spending time with his beloved family and friends.

Clarence is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Grace Walker, William Hodge and Terry Hodge.

Left to cherish Clarence’s memories are many other family members and a host of friends.

Clarence was greatly loved and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Paul McKinney with First Baptist Church of Eustace officiated service for the Hodge family.