Panthers beat Bullard 62-43

January 11, 2017



Monitor Staff Reports

BULLARD–The Mabank Panthers held Bullard to just two points in the third quarter of a battle between the Panthers Jan. 6 at Bullard High School gym, propelling themselves to a 63-42 win. The game was close throughout the first quarter, as Bullard led going into the second quarter 14-13. Mabank took at 30-27 lead into halftime with the help of senior Cole Plunkett, who scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half.

The Panthers really stepped it up defensively in the decisive third-quarter in which they outscored Bullard by 15 points, and held them to just two points in the quarter. Senior Jordan Thomas scored 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter. Mabank took a 47-29 lead into the final frame after the huge third quarter.

Senior forward Tyrece Gray added nine points, while senior Jace Capehart and sophomore Caleb Dally each scored six points and dished out four assists in the game. Junior Noah Johnston finished with five points, while senior Collin Sims had five rebounds in the game.

The Panthers improve to 9-9 on the season and open District 13-4A play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 when they travel to Emory Rains.