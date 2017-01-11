Mabank routs Wills Point

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 11, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

WILLS POINT–The Mabank Lady Panthers scored the first 15 points of the game, all on three-pointers, to take a 20-3 first quarter lead. Mabank rolled to a 57-21 victory over Wills Point Jan. 6 at Wills Point High School gym. Senior Carson Marsh, senior Jill Odom and junior Kathryne German combined to sink five three-pointers in the first quarter, helping Mabank to a lead they would never relinquish. Marsh had six of her 12 points in the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers continued their onslaught, getting two three-pointers from senior guard Savannah Chapman in the second quarter and taking a 35-19 lead into halftime. German had five points in the quarter, scoring 11 or her 12 total points in the first half.

The Lady Panthers got going again defensively in the second half, holding Wills Point to just two points in the third quarter and holding the Lady Tigers scoreless in the fourth quarter. Mabank took a 51-21 lead into the final frame, as Chapman hit the third of her three three-pointers in the quarter. The Lady Panthers nailed eight total threes in the game.

The fourth quarter saw much of the same, as Wills Point could not get on the board in the final frame. Senior post Leigh Cunningham scored all four of her points in the final frame and sophomore Brianna Martin added a bucket to make the final 57-21.

The Lady Panthers were led by 12 points each from Marsh and German. Marsh also had seven steals and German seven rebounds. Chapman chipped in nine points, Odom had six points. Martin, Cunningham (seven boards) and junior Izzy Hardy each scored four points in the win. Chelsey Kirkland added two points for Mabank. Kylie Neighbors had two points and six rebounds.

The Lady Panthers will be in action at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 when they travel to Emory for a District 13-4A contest.