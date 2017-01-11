Wynn’s 31 leads Eustace to win Monitor Staff Reports EUSTACE–Lady Bulldog senior post Sydnee Wynn scored 31 points and pulled down 25 rebounds to lead the Eustace Lady Bulldogs to a 59-55 overtime victory over Mineola Jan. 9 at E.L. Kirk gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs have now won three games in a row with the victory. The Lady Bulldogs also got […] Read More

Mabank to sell water to Kemp By Pearl Cantrell Monitor Staff Writer KEMP–The cities of Mabank and Kemp have entered into an interlocal agreement. Mabank is going to sell water to Kemp, though Kemp officials report its plant is currently producing water, just not enough all the time. West Cedar Creek Municipal Utility District stopped sending water to the city Dec. […]