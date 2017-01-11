Janetta Mae Romanoski was born May 6, 1938 to the home of Bryan and Lorene Rinehart and was called home Dec. 27, 2016.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Kathy Rinehart.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 59 years Martin Joe Romanoski, children Marty Romanoski, James Romanoski and wife Ashlie, father Ray Cox, brothers Kenneth Rinehart and wife Debbie, brother-in-law Bob Larson and wife Jolene, Harlen Larson and wife Hazel.
Funeral services were held Dec. 30, 2016 at Moorhead-Epps Funeral Home in Gun Barrel City.
Jan
11
Janette Mae Romanoski
Posted by : January 11, 2017| On :