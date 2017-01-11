Council selects clarifier as block grant project/Approves installation of 5G tower on city property

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 11, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Eustace City Council selected a water treatment application as its proposed Community Development Block Grant project. This fulfills Phase II of a water improvement that will put the city in good standing for the future, Mayor Elicia Sanders said Jan. 5.

Specifically, the project calls for the addition of a second water clarifier to the city’s water utility, which will allow for greater flexibility for maintenance with uninterrupted service and double the life time of its water plant when properly maintained.

Phase I laid the foundation for dual clarifiers with all mirrored systems in place ready to accommodate a second clarifier when the funding became available. The estimated costs total $320,000. The grant funding is approximately $250,000 with a 5 percent, or $13,500, match. The city has been building savings toward the project. City Secretary Sandy Lane reported to the city council that those funds total $90,513 at the current time. Phase I included engineering fees and the electronics for two clarifiers, costing the city about $600,000 with help from grant funding a few years back.

Should the city win the funding for the grant, the project could get underway in 18 months. Utility manager Gene Burns was directed to have access to the savings, up to $30,000, to complete needed repairs to a sewer line and other small projects to be ready before adding the second clarifier. Among the projects needing repair include a sewer line that is 12 feet deep and 300 feet long, he said.

The other project the council could have chosen was the sinking of another water well, which is also needed.

Grant project coordinator Schaumburg and Polk, out of Tyler, suggested the firm could put together an application for the Texas Water Development Board, which provides cities with funding packages for 100 – 120 projects annually, based on cost and need. Schaumburg-Polk engineer Jason Miles, who lives near Purtis Creek Park, will work with Burns on the application. “It’s a high-level need in a low income area, just the kind of project it funds,” the grant manager said.

The City Council also approved the installment of a 120-foot cell tower with new slim-design without guide wires to facilitate greater wireless connectivity in the city. A representative from Mobilities told the council the company has identified Eustace and Mabank as high-need areas for greater connectivity and propose to install 5G slim towers to backhaul cellular signal in the area. The design includes a mere 48-inch circumference, he said.

The greatest connectivity will be within a two-mile radius of the tower, he added. The council authorized Burns to work with the company to identify the best site for the project on city property, most likely at the sewer plant, Burns said.

“Once installed and operational, cellular users will see immediate improvement,” Mobilities representative Brad French said.

The company is installing 56 such towers across the nation, many in Texas rural areas, French said. The Newport Beach, Calif. Company has a regional office in Dallas. The company was asking the council for permission to install a tower in the city’s right-of-way, as sited by their engineers. Burns pointed out that the location happens to be in a bar-ditch and that he could find a better site for it, a mere quarter mile away. The installation will not cost the city anything, it was noted.

Under departmental reports, the council heard:

• Bank balance for the water department stands at $68,818 after bills are paid with $90,513 in savings. The general fund has $92,452 after bills are paid and $22,508 in savings.

• The office will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• Lou will be manning the office for a couple of days while Kim and Sandy are out on vacation leave.

• Burns report he secured a road materials packer for the city from a reputable seller in Murchison for $7,800. And that road patching work will resume when the right weather conditions prevail.

• Police Chief Jason Perrini report the rifles purchased by the city have arrived and training is underway. He also noted there had been a brief standoff just outside the city, involving a 90-year-old man recently with the Sheriff’s Office in charge.