Annex courtroom expansion planned/Vehicle through plate glass begins process

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 11, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

KAUFMAN–Kaufman County Commissioners met for the first time in 2017 in an upstairs meeting room in the courthouse annex due to repairs needed to the usual downstairs room, where a vehicle was inadvertently driven through the plate glass side in the parking area on Jan. 3. Commissioners agreed that the repairs should incorporate a 15-foot expansion of the room to better accommodate the public attending Commissioners’ Court meetings. Facilities maintenance chief Bobby Bridges is to compile to scope of work and move forward on collecting estimates.

Sheriff Bryan Beavers presented commissioners with a new organizational chart and pay rates for each of 85 positions in his department, noting the movement of six officers from administration to patrol. He reported the department receives on average 271 calls for service daily and the percent of cases cleared in 2016 beats both the statistics for state (32.4 percent) and national (33.3 percent). In 2016, deputies reported on 9,225 incidents, forwarded 4,847 of those to investigators, who cleared 1,788 cases (36.9 percent) resulting in 2,008 arrests.

Beavers further reports the average daily inmate population in 2016 was 418 with an average daily admission rate of 14 per day with 14 daily releases.

Other figures included animal control, in which 723 dogs and 351 cats were picked up in 2016. Enforcement on commercial vehicles in 2016 resulted in 2,385 contacts and citations totaling $268,976. Judge Bruce Wood noted that 60 percent of county residents are in unincorporated areas and fall under the Sheriff’s jurisdiction for service and incident calls.

In a final bit of business for the sheriff, commissioners approved uniform pay for investigators and command staff be issued through payroll to address IRS concerns on clothing that is also considered street clothes, Beavers explained.

With a budget line item for facilities planning for the courthouse of $45,000, Commissioners agreed to hire Quimby McCoy Preservation Architecture to assist the county with a master plan for renovation work in the courthouse.

Wood explained the vestibule is out of compliance of safety standards and if the county wants funding assistance, this is a necessary step. “The State Historical Commission is well aware of our condition and is taking an interest in our plans,” Wood added. “This is the beginning of a long process.”

Commissioners accepted a preliminary plat for a lake side subdivision coming off CR 4042 in Precinct 4 called Edgewater. Plans call for 145 house lots on 250 acres. Lot prices average $200,000 on Cedar Creek Lake and $60,000 for off-lake sites, developer Cedar Creek Preservation LLC stated. The subdivision plan is to keep the roads private and privately maintained.

A spokesperson from a second development, this one on Travis Ranch, explained the high-end housing subdivision’s plan to replace the sole public access road from Kaufman County to Lake Ray Hubbard with a new road and seeks abandonment of the old one, once the new one is opened.

In other business, commissioners:

• approved Farmers Electric Coop to construct a power distribution facility across Armstrong Road, to provide power to a residence on Farm-to-Market 1392.

• reappointed Terry Thomas, Fred Carter, Taylor Golden, John Loar and Earnest Owens to the Emergency Services District No. 2 board for two-year terms. Also, Chuck Carpenter, Mark Smith and Tricia Smith to ESD 3 Board. Also, Robert Fair and Bart Mathews to ESD 1.

• named Robert Hunter as Veterans Service Officer for the county. Commissioner Skeet Phillips said 28 applications were received and narrowed down to six candidates, “all good” with the committee unanimously selecting Hunter as the finalist.

• nominated Bruce Bynum, City Bank president in Forney, to represent the county on the Tax Appraisal Board. Tax assessor-collector Brenda Samples has a nonvoting presence on the board. New Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike David Hunt said as a former appraisal board member, he appreciates this change. He said there were often conflicts of interest when the tax assessor-collector was a voting member of the board.

• contracted for road materials as recommended by purchasing agent for primary, secondary and alternate providers.

• approved preliminary documents to set up Department of Agriculture Block Grant on behalf of Abel-Springs Special Utility District

• paid bills totaling $1,019,855; of which a half a million was in employee insurance, $99,000 for quarterly payments, $73,000 in utility costs and $84,000 for road and bridge.

• heard the Jan. 23 meeting will update commissioners on road bond projects.