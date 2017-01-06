PUC dismisses application by request/WCCMUD, Kemp still negotiating terms after PUC approval

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 6, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–On the same day the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) accepted the application to amend the Certificate of Convenience and Necessity filed by West Cedar Creek Municipal Utility District, it also granted a withdrawal of said application.

Following an executive session on Dec. 19 of the WCCMUD Board Meeting, the board’s attorney stated for the public that the PUC has found the utility’s application to be administratively complete but made no mention of the dismissal of the application by mutual request of both the City of Kemp and the utility.

When asked for an explanation for the continued gridlock, Kemp Mayor Laura Peace responds: “We have had issues arise with WCCMUD and are attempting to work through them for the benefit of our citizens. It is our desire to work directly with the WCCMUD board and not through the media. Our citizens are our only priority and we are taking steps to insure that the best interests of our citizens are being served.”

Attorney Chad C. Rook for WCCMUD board responded: “As noted at the December board meeting WCCMUD both desires and plans to continue negotiations with City of Kemp officials, just as the mayor suggests.”

The City of Kemp maintains its CCN. WCCMUD has its office built in Kemp, pipeline laid and is delivering water to the Kemp area.

A Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) gives a CCN holder the exclusive right to provide retail water and/or sewer utility service to an identified geographic area. Chapter 13 of the Texas Water Code requires a CCN holder to provide continuous and adequate service to the area within its CCN boundary. Municipalities and districts normally are not required to have a CCN; however, some municipalities and districts do have a CCN. A district or municipality may not provide services within an area for which another utility holds a CCN unless the district or municipality has a CCN itself for that area.

On Dec. 16, 2016, the PUC issued under Docket No. 46211 its staff recommendation that the application be found administratively complete. Under Control No. 46211, Item No. 13.

The background portion of the docket stated that on July 25, 2016 the utility filed the application to amend its water CCN and to cancel the City of Kemp’s water and sewer CCNs in Henderson and Kaufman counties. It also recounted that on Oct. 25, 2016, the administrative law judge required PUC staff to file a supplemental recommendation that if followed would bring the application into administrative completeness, on or before Dec. 16. Therefore, the pleading was timely filed and accepted for filing under the appropriate administrative code.

The docket then goes on to list the utilities operating in the area be notified of the acceptance of the application. And provide the PUC with affidavits that notice was provided within a specific timeline.

The docket is time stamped 1:53 p.m.

Item No. 14 of Docket No. 46211 is Order No. 4 granting request to withdraw application; dismissing docket. “This Order addresses West Cedar Creek’s and City of Kemp’s letter to the Commission agreeing to withdraw this application.” The Administrative Code allows a party that initiated a proceeding to withdraw its application/petition, without prejudice to refiling of same, at any time before that party has presented its direct case. It is time stamped 2:31 p.m.

Item No. 12 is a copy of the letter sent from the City of Kemp attorney Terrence S. Welch addressed to WCCMUC attorney Rook dated Dec. 14, 2016 and timestamped received by PUC at 9:11 a.m. Dec. 16, 2016 reads:

“As you and I, as well as our clients, have discussed and agreed, the City of Kemp no longer wishes to participate in the decertification of its water CCN and further, we have jointly agreed that the foregoing application pending before the Public Utility Commission of Texas should be dismissed.”