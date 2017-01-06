Mabank falls to Athens at home

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 6, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers had things going their way throughout the first half and much of the third quarter. They had slowed the game down and forced Athens to play at a slower pace, but the Hornets just can’t be beaten right now. Mabank gave Athens all they could handle in its 62-47 loss Jan.3 at Mabank High School gymnasium.

Mabank scored the first five points of the game on a bucket by senior Collin Sims and a three-pointer by senior Cole Plunkett. Athens scored eight straight points to go up 8-5 with just over four minutes remaining in the quarter. The score was 9-7 Athens with just under two minutes to play in the quarter and stayed that way through the end of the period.

With Athens up 11-9 early in the second quarter, Plunkett hit a bucket to tie the game. Athens led 15-11 with just over four and a half minutes left in the half when senior guard Jordan Thomas hit a jumper to bring the Panthers to within two points.

Trailing 16-13 with under four minutes left, sophomore forward Matt McGee got to the rim for two straight baskets to put Mabank up by one. Athens came back with four consecutive points to go up by three with about a minute left in the half. Plunkett drained a three-pointer to tie the score and send the teams into the locker room for halftime at 20-20.

Down by three early in the third quarter, Mabank went back inside again. Sims scored twice by driving to the rim, putting Mabank up 26-25 with five and a half minutes left in the third.

After Athens once again took the lead, Thomas nailed a three to put the Panthers up by two points with just over four minutes left. Athens again came back to a two-point lead, but senior Jace Capehart hit another three-pointer to put the Panthers back on top.

After a Sims bucket put Mabank ahead 34-33 with two minutes remaining in the quarter, Athens went on 14-0 run spanning the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarters to take a commanding 47-34 lead. Capehart ended the scoring run with a three pointer with 5:16 remaining in the game. Athens started pressuring and running the court and took control of the game, getting the lead up to 15 points with just over three minutes left.

Mabank was led in scoring by Plunkett, who scored 16 points. Capehart and Sims each added eight points, McGee had six points, Thomas added five points and senior Tyrece Gray chipped in two points in the game.

The Panthers will be back in action at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 when they host Fairfield.