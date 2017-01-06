Kemp beats Alba-Golden, 63-49

Monitor Staff Reports

ALBA–Behind 30 points from junior Kane Johnson, the Kemp Yellowjackets left Alba-Golden High School gymnasium with a 63-49 victory Jan 3.

The ’Jackets jumped out to a 15-11 lead after one quarter of play. Kemp edged out further in the second quarter, outscoring Alba-Golden 19-14 to go into halftime leading 34-25.

The ’Jackets led 25-11 midway through the second quarter after scoring 10 straight points to start the quarter, with two three-pointers and a couple two point baskets. Alba-Golden would make a little run of their own, scoring six straight points to get back to within eight points at 25-17.

With Kemp leading 34-21 near the end of the first half, Alba-Golden hit a three and made a free-throw to bring the score back to single digits at 34-25.

In the third quarter, Kemp hit the first two baskets of the quarter to go back up 38-25. The Panthers scored 13 consecutive points to tie the score at 38-38 late in the frame. The teams would trade baskets

Johnson and the rest of the ’Jackets got the offense in gear while playing great defense on the hosts.

The ’Jackets scored 10 of the first 11 points of the first quarter to go up 50-41 and force Alba-Golden to call a timeout with five minutes to go in the game.

The Panthers would not go away, however, coming out of the timeout to score eight of the next 10 points to draw to within three at 52-49. That is all the scoring the Panthers would do as the ’Jacket defense held the Panthers scoreless for the rest of the game.

Kemp senior forward Josiah Brewington scored 12 points, sophomore Cameron Clamon added eight points, with sophomore Jaise Bowie chipping in seven points in the game. Sophomore Darel Booker tossed in six points for the ’Jackets.

In a previous game played on Dec. 31, the ’Jackets were downed by Mineola 47-44.

The ’Jackets held a 4-2 lead after a defensive struggle in the first quarter. Mineola went into halftime with a 20-15 lead.

Kemp cut the Mineola lead to 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but Mineola held on for the 47-44 win.

The ’Jackets are now 12-7 overall and 1-1 in district play. Kemp will be in action at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 when they travel to Edgewood to take on the Bulldogs in a District 13-3A contest.