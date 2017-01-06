First duck hunt fatal for father, son on Lake Tawakoni

TAWAKONI–The family dog, who had gone on the duck hunting trip with a Qunilan man and his 5-year-old son who did not return Monday lead rescuers to the body of the boy who was out on his first duck hunt about 11:30 p.m. Monday. The father’s body was discovered about 12 hours later at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The missing persons were identified as Corey Saunders, 26, and his son Nathan.

Texas Game Warden Steve Stapleton believes rough weather, plus a lot of heavy hunting gear in the small boat may have contributed to the accident. He added that Lake Tawakoni is unpredictable and is known for being a rough and difficult lake.

The man’s wife reported the pair missing, stating that the pair left at 5 a.m. and when she returned home from work, they had not returned, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation determined that neither victims were wearing life jackets when their bodies were found. Autopsies reported cause of death was accidental drowning.

The boat was discovered early Tuesday near the area where the boy’s body was found, he reported. It was turned completely over on a stump, Stapleton said. in the middle of the Caddo Inlet arm of the lake.

The emotional impact of the incident on everyone, including he investigators was addressed.

“Game wardens work a lot of grounds, but the ones that hit closest to home are those with a kid. If you want to see a game warden cry, this is the place to be, he said. “Garme wardens preach life jackets. We enforce life jacket rules. It’s because of tragedies like this. We don’t know all the circumstances. We don’t know if jackets were involved or not. I can tell you the child we recovered did not have a life jacket on.”

Stapleton stressed the importance of boarters to have a float plan. “Let people know where you’re going, when you’re going to be back and always be mindful of the weather.”