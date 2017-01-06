Afton H. Willmon

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 6, 2017

Funeral services for Afton H. Willmon were held Jan. 7, 2017 at Payne Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Hayes officiating. Interment followed the service at Payne Springs Cemetery.

Afton was born on Sept. 13, 1920 in Cooper, to parents Hershel Pinkney and Mattie Rebecca (Davidson) Willmon and entered into eternal rest on Jan. 3, 2017 at the age of 96.

Afton served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force, serving in World War II and the Korean War. He flew on a total of 53 missions in the South Pacific in WWII, first in B-25’s then in B-24’s.

Afton retired from the U.S. Post Office in 1972. He worked there a total of 25 plus years. He was a 50-year member of East Fork Masonic Lodge in Dallas. He was a very loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Afton was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Charles Willmon, sisters Faye Farley and Anna Pearl Anderson.

He is survived by his loving wife Jeane Willmon of Athens, brothers Grady E. Willmon of Mesquite and Nichols E. Willmon and wife Betty of Mesquite, sister-in-law Geraldean Lemmon of Springfield, Mo., numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.