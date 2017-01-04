Three new laws in Texas, regard courts

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 4, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

CEDAR CREEK LAKE—Only three new laws went into effect in Texas on Jan. 1. However these were very narrowly defined and don’t affect local residents directly.

All three address court matters. One prevents sitting judges and justices from voting as stockholders in companies that own, manage or operate prisons. It also limits their ownership to 10 percent or less of the company.

Another bill allows for reorganizing the rules and matters pertaining to community supervision (probation) without changing any meaning. It changes the form from an article of a statute to a law.

Under community supervision—another name for probation— criminal proceedings may be deferred or the defendant may be incarcerated and fined. The author’s intention in filing the bill was “to organize and arrange, in a logical fashion, the laws relating to community supervision and to rewrite those laws without altering their meaning or legal effect.”

Co-authored by Sens. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, Senate Bill 1139 relates to the operation and administration of courts, the composition of certain juvenile boards and the increase of certain filing fees. In the bill analysis presented to the Texas Legislature, the authors state the intention for the bill lies in adjusting the court system to match the shifting demographics in the state.

“As the state’s population grows in some areas while declining in others, the judicial needs of the various regions change,” the authors state. “These shifting demographics can significantly impact the caseload of the existing courts.” So certain changes to courts in and around San Antonio are spelled out.

But be grateful you don’t live in California. Californians woke up to 898 bills, Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law taking effect this year.Read more about those on page 3A.