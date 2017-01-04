Panthers 1-3 at Allen tourney

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 4, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ALLEN–The Mabank Panthers played some tough competition at the Allen Holiday Invitational Dec. 27-29. The Panthers came out of the tournament 1-3, losing two of the games in overtime.

The Panthers started the tournament with a 52-41 loss to John Paul II, a private school in the metroplex. The Panthers raced out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter, and led 25-20 going into halftime. The lead was still at five points heading to the final quarter, but John Paul took over the game in the final frame, outscoring the Panthers 23-7 in the quarter to take the 11-point win.

Mabank was led by senior Jordan Thomas’ 15 points, followed by senior Cole Plunkett with 11. Senior Collin Sims had nine points and seniors Tyrece Gray and Ryan Lee each scored three points in the loss.

The Panthers rebounded in the second game of the tournament, routing Whitesboro 76-49 behind Thomas’ 29 points.

The Panthers again got out to a lead after one, taking a 16-9 lead into the second quarter. Mabank really got going offensively in the second quarter scoring 24 points to take a 40-24 lead into halftime.

The Panthers would let the Bearcats get no closer, outscoring them 36-25 in the second half, running away with the 27-point win. Plunkett and senior guard Jace Capehart each scored 11 points in the win, with sophomore guard Caleb Dally and senior Seth Grimes each scoring five points. Gray, Sims and sophomore Matt McGee each tossed in four points and senior Chaney Johnson chipping in three points.

Mabank then had a tough matchup with Krum. The Panthers were leading 18-12 after the first quarter, and took a 30-26 lead at halftime. Krum cut the deficit to two points after three, and tied it in the fourth to force overtime. Krum outscored the Panthers 9-3 in the overtime period, taking a 67-61 win. Plunkett led the Panthers in scoring in this game with 19 points. Dally chipped in 17 points and Thomas scored 15 in the game. Capehart added four points, with Gray, Sims and McGee each scoring two points.

The Panthers played some bonus basketball in their final game of the tournament as well. The Panthers fell to Sunnyvale in this one, 85-80. The score was tied at 17 all after one period of play.

The Raiders took a nine-point lead into halftime, but the Panthers cut it to five points going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers worked themselves back to a tie at the end of regulation play at 73-73. The Panthers could not get over the hump in overtime, being outscored 12-7. Thomas led the Panthers in scoring with 23 points, followed by Gray with 20. Plunkett had 15 points, Dally scored 10 points, Sims added five, Capehart three and Grimes and McGee each chipping in two points.

The Panthers will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 when they travel to Bullard. The Panthers are now 8-8 on the season.