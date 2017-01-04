Eustace falls at home 51-30

January 4, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

EUSTACE–Despite getting a double-double from senior post Sydnee Winn, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds, the Lady Bulldogs could not keep up with Alba-Golden. Eustace fell to the Lady Panthers 51-30 at E.L. Kirk Gymnasium Dec. 31.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Wynn’s 15 points. Wynn also added five blocks in the game. Lily Sorrels added six points, three rebounds and one blocked shot. Zoie Bailey had four points and two rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Madison Holbert chipped in three points and two rebounds, while Johnsynn Luckey added two points and six rebounds for Eustace.

The Lady Bulldogs will be in action at 6:30 p.m. when they travel to Grand Saline to take on the Lady Indians in a district contest. The Lady Bulldogs’ next home game will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they host Mineola at E.L. Kirk gymnasium.