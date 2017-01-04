Bus collision slows traffic westbound on U.S. 175

Shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 police are investigating a collision between a car and a Kemp ISD school bus on the westbound side of U.S. 175 in front of the Tiger Exxon Station at the turn to the Cedar Creek Country Club. Superintendent Phil Edwards was onsite and a ground ambulance was seen pulling away from the scene, where the whole front end of a vehicle was crushed and torn in two. More details on this graphic crash scene when authorities complete their initial investigations.

Update: The Kemp ISD is reporting on its website that no children were injured in this morning’s bus collision. The bus was transporting students in the district’s Special Ed program. No official news yet on the driver of the white vehicle.