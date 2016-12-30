Man is charged with murdering his wife

December 30, 2016

Monitor Staff ReportsATHENS–Hopefully the last murder charge of 2016, was leveled against a man in Log Cabin Wednesday.Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports Daniel Joseph Scott, 28, has been charged with murdering his wife, Alicia, 29.Formerly Alicia Weaver, she was a graduate of Kemp High School.Alicia was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, shortly after midnight Dec. 28 at the East Texas Medical Center in Athens.The Henderson County jail records list two men with the name of Daniel Joseph Scott. However, the 28-year-old has no prior arrest record in the county, while the 40-year-old has a long arrest record.The body of the deceased was sent for autopsy at the Southwest Institute for Science in Dallas.The accused is being held on a $3,500,000 bond.A press release states that the accused also has an outstanding arrest warrant from an assault charge outside of Henderson County.