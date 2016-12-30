Kemp second at tournament/’Jackets fall to Forney in championship game 56-49

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 30, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

KAUFMAN–The Kemp Yellowjackets went 2-1 and took second place at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28 at Kaufman High School gymnasium. The ’Jackets beat Dallas Christian 53-49 in their opening game of the tournament to move into the championship bracket. Another victory, this time a 50-39 win over host Kaufman, put the ’Jackets in the championship game. Kemp fell to Forney in the championship 56-49.

In the championship game, the ’Jackets got behind early and could not make up for their sluggish start in their 56-49 loss to the Jackrabbits. Forney raced out to an 8-0 lead before senior Josiah Brewington hit the first bucket of the game for Kemp with just over two minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

The ’Jackets got to within two points on a three-point play by senior Alex Cooper, cutting the Jackrabbit lead to three points. Forney nailed a three-pointer late in the quarter to take an 11-5 lead into the second frame.

Junior Brooks hit two free-throws for Kemp to start the second, but Forney went on a quick 5-0 run over the next 48 seconds to extend the lead to nine points.

Sophomore forward Boomer Irvin stopped the run with a basket with just under five minutes to go in the half. Irvin hit another bucket with 4:26 to go to cut the lead to 18-11.

Forney extended the lead to 26-15 with two and a half minutes to go in the half. Junior Kane Johnson cut the lead back to single digits with a jumper. The ’Jackets trailed 30-23 at halftime.

Brewington got Kemp on the board with two minutes gone in the quarter to make it 30-25. After a Forney basket, Johnson nailed a three-pointer from the right wing to draw the ’Jackets to within four points at 32-28. Johnson led the ’Jackets with 14 points in the game.

Forney answered with a three of their own to take the lead back to seven points with 3:18 remaining in the quarter. Trailing 40-30 with just over a minute remaining in the third, Kemp scored three points on three free-throws-two from Cooper and one from Brewington-and went into the final quarter trailing by nine points at 42-33. Brewington had 11 points and Cooper added nine points in the game.

Forney took their largest lead of the game early in the fourth quarter on a basket, putting them up 44-33. The ’Jackets responded quickly however. Johnson went to the line and hit two free-throws and a minute later drained another three to get Kemp to with six points at 44-38.

From that point on it was a back and forth affair. The ’Jackets got to within five points with 2:03 remaining on two more free-throws from Cooper.

Trailing 49-42, Johnson hit two free-throws to cut the lead to five again, but the ’Jackets could get no closer. Kemp’s final points came from two Johnson free-throws to make the final 56-49.

Irvin had 11 points for Kemp, while Bowie and Brooks each added two points.

In the win against Kaufman, the ’Jackets took over the game in the fourth quarter.

Leading by just one point at 31-30, Kemp outscored the Lions 19-9 in the final frame to win going away. Leading the way for the ’Jackets was Brewington with 20 points, followed by Johnson with 13. Irvin added nine points, Cooper and Bowie chipped in three points each and sophomore Cameron Clamon added two points in the victory.

In the opening game, Dallas Christian led by two at halftime and by four after three quarters of play, but the ’Jackets tightened the screws defensively in the quarter, outscoring the Chargers 15-7 to take a four-point win.

Irvin and Johnson led Kemp in scoring with 17 points each, Brewington tossed in nine points, Clamon and Cooper each added four points and Bowie had two points in the win.

In action earlier in the week, the ’Jackets fell on the road at Maypearl 65-60. Irvin led Kemp with 17 points, Clamon had 15 points, Johnson chipped in 14 and Brewington 11. Darel Booker had two points and Brooks one point in the loss.

Kemp will be in action again at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 when they travel to Alba Golden to take on the Panthers.