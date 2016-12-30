Cowboys tie franchise record for wins

By Tom Lanious

Special to The Monitor

DALLAS–The Dallas Cowboys faced a formidable opponent in the Detroit Lions Sunday night. Results were 42-21 in favor of the Cowboys, another victory tying a franchise record of 13 wins!

Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 212 yards and had a eye popping 75 percent completion percentage.Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott finished with 80 yards and two touchdowns, breaking Herschel Walker’s Cowboy record for most touchdowns as a rookie.

This game started with a great 21-yard touchdown catch by Brice Butler, from Prescott.

The game was tied at the half 21-21 thanks to an outstanding picture perfect one-handed touchdown catch by Dez Bryant. In the second half, Bryant threw his first touchdown pass as a pro with a bootleg call and a nice 10-yard pass to Jason Witten. Bryant finished with two receiving touchdowns, 70 yards receiving and the one passing touchdown.

The Cowboys got another good defensive performance led by Sean Lee. David Irving continually put pressure on Highland Park alum and Lion quarterback Mathew Stafford.

Defensive back Anthony Brown was shaken up, as was left tackle Tyron Smith. This was a big concern for the team, but didn’t seem to be major as Dallas followed the proper injury protocols.

Offensively, this time, the Cowboys were able to secure victory down the stretch, turning a close game into a clear win for the team. On a perhaps lighter note, Prescott, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Ezekiel Elliott were all named to the NFL pro bowl this past week.

This was the first time the Cowboys had two rookies voted for pro bowl, with outstanding rookies Prescott and Elliott.

Next week Dallas goes for a record 14th regular season win at noon Sunday, Jan 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly. Reports are quarterback Mark Sanchez is going to get a lot of the snaps.

This makes sense, as Dallas has clinched a division title, and first round bye with their playoff game to be played either Jan 14-15. It is remarkable how well this team is playing.

Jason Garrett has to be in the running for NFL Coach of the Year. Happy New Year everyone!