City to provide animal control for Tool/Council says happy retirement to 21-year city secretary Christy Eckerman

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 30, 2016

By Emmalee Doss

Monitor Correspondent

GUN BARREL CITY–Gun Barrel City Council members approved a contract providing the City of Tool with Animal Control services when it met for the last time in 2016 Tuesday, Dec. 20.

In addition, Councilwoman Linda Rankin paid tribute to city resident and volunteer Loretta Taylor, who died recently, and City Secretary Christy Eckerman was presented a retirement gift, after 21 years of employment with the city.

The Gun Barrel City Council approved a contract in which the city will provide the citizens of Tool with animal control services in return for $10,000, annually. Council members altered the two-year contract to test the arrangement for one year and split the annual payment into four quarterly payments, adding up to $10,000. Gun Barrel will pick up their stray animals. To retrieve lost pets picked up by Gun Barrel City, Tool residents will follow guidelines and pay fees set by Tool’s regulations.

Rankin opened the meeting by acknowledging the passing of Loretta Taylor, the creator of the city’s first flag and emblem. Rankin spoke of Taylor’s generous service to the citizens of the city. “She is the epitome of the true meaning of Christmas,” Rankin said. Taylor was very influential in the Fire Department Auxiliary, and on the city’s Beautification Committee and she designed and sewed the first Gun Barrel City flag, which remains on display at the city hall. Rankin said she was an “outstanding citizen” and that she “gave her heart and soul to the city.”

In closing, Council members acknowledged the “ending of an era, going on 21 years,” by gifting Christy Eckerman an engraved bowl. Mayor Jim Braswell suggested she “fill this with guacamole,” upon presenting it to her. They Introduced Janet Dillard, who will be taking Eckerman’s place as city secretary.

In other business, council members ratified the EDC’s decision to grant Swagg by J. Fluker up to $5,000 for façade improvements on the west end of Main Street.