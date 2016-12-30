Andrew Wells Nelson

Andrew Wells Nelson of Eustace passed away on Dec. 24, 2016 at the age of 71. He was born in Dallas, the son of Charles Wells and Gracie Elledge.

He served our country in the U.S. Army.

Surviving family members are mother Gracie Kneschk, sons Anthony Nelson, Jeff Nelson, sister Lenora Gray and granddaughter Mariah Meeks.

He was preceded in death by father Charles Wells and wife Joyce Nelson.

Private burial pending at a later date.