Andrew Matt Burt Jr.

Andrew Matt Burt Jr., 60, passed away Dec. 26, 2016 at a Fort Worth hospital.

A memorial service was held on Dec. 31, 2016 in Mount Olivet Chapel.

Andrew was born April 3, 1956 to Andrew M. Burt Sr. and Polly Burt in Irumagawa, Japan.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1974-1978 where he received an honorable discharge, University of Houston as a police officer from 1979-1982, Rosenberg as a police officer from 1982-1989 and Haltom City as a Assistant Chief of Police and then Chief of Police from 1990-1999.

He then went to Southlake as an IT Network Administrator from 1999-2011, where he retired. He received his Bachelor’s of Arts degree from the University of Texas-Dallas.

Andrew was preceded in death by his father and one brother Fane Burt.

Survivors include his mother, wife of 18 years, Pam Burt of Haltom City, son Timothy M. Burt and wife Tashonda Burt of Euless, daughter Victoria Sheedy and husband Jarrett Sheedy of Fort Worth and son SPC John Morris and wife Amy Morris of Oahu, Hawaii, one brother James C. Burt and wife Kathy Burt of Burleson, one sister Joanna Copeland of Mansfield, three grandsons, RJ Duhaime, Remy Duhaime, and Timothy M. Burt Jr., nephews Gene Burt and Ed Sutton and niece Melissa Sutton and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.