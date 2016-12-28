Michael Dale Canady

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : December 28, 2016

Funeral services for Michael Dale Canady were held Dec. 27, 2016 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp.Interment followed the service at Kemp Cemetery in Kemp.

Michael was born on May 8, 1947 in Kaufman to parents Sterling and Katherine (McDougald) Canady and entered into eternal rest on December 18, 2016 at the age of 69.

Michael was known as “Mike” by all his friends and family. Mike graduated from UT of Greenville with a Bachelors Degree. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, working on the house, fishing and garage selling. Mike was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a very loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Canady.

He is survived by his son Dwayne Canady and wife Jenni of Catlin, Ill., son Jason Canady and wife Stacy of Kemp, grandson Kade Garrison of Kemp, grandson Davis Canady of Catlin, Ill., granddaughter Ellie Canady of Kemp, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.